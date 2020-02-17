A spur-of-the-moment concert took place Saturday night at a Los Angeles-area grocery store when a guitarist jumped onto the checkout counter and rocked out in front of a crowd of bewildered shoppers.

A cell phone video captured the man— wearing camouflage pants, a red bandanna, and sunglasses— as he knelt on top of the checkout counter while playing music which blasted throughout the Studio City Ralph’s store.

Most customers looked confused and stared and laughed while a store employee tried to stop the renegade guitarist from playing another note.

It took several security guards before the store finally pulled the plug on the random rock concert, KABC reported.

After the music was cut off, the man asked the crowd, “Are you not entertained?” making a reference to the 2000 film Gladiator.

It turns out the store management was not entertained by his performance, as he was swiftly escorted out of the store by employees.

It is unclear what events led to the spontaneous performance.