Police: Man Stabs Brother, Father Before Killing Girlfriend in NYC

A man stabbed his father and his brother before fatally slashing his girlfriend in her New York City home Sunday night, police said.

The 29-year-old man, whose name has been identified by authorities as Jean Carlos Jimenez, slashed his family members in their home in the Unionport neighborhood of the Bronx, WPIX reported.

Both the brother and the father suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The alleged attacker then headed to his girlfriend’s home about a block away before allegedly stabbing her multiple times, the New York Daily News reported

Police responded to a call of an assault in progress when they discovered the woman severely wounded in a third-floor hallway before 7:40 p.m.

The victim was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, but she could not be saved in time. Authorities have not yet released her name.

Officers found the man in the Parkchester neighborhood of the Bronx and took him into custody. He was also injured and taken to a local hospital, police said.

Charges on Jimenez remain pending as the investigation remains ongoing.