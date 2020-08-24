Philly Hero Dog Billy Awarded by State Veterinary Association for Bravery

The five-year-old bull terrier named Billy, who put his life on the line to save his family from a group of armed robbers, is being honored by the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association for his bravery.

Billy, whose story has captured the hearts of many, has been selected by the association to receive this year’s Pennsylvania State Veterinary Medical Association’s Wodan Hero Award.

The award, named after a Harrisburg police dog who took down an armed suspect despite being shot four times, was announced at the association’s August 14 virtual state conference.

“The award committee selected Billy because his story captured the spirit of the award,” veterinary association Executive Director Jennifer Keeler told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

But Billy’s heroism differed from past hero animals. He stepped up out of love instead of just out of duty.

“We give a lot of awards to very deserving service dogs, but the whole committee was touched that this was just a dog who loves his owner,” Keeler said. “He was not trained. Instinct kicked in. We were all touched by the story.”

Billy and his family were confronted by two armed men in February at their West Philadelphia home. Billy took a bullet to his heart, and was rushed to the University of Pennsylvania’s Matthew J. Ryan Animal Hospital for treatment, Penn Live reported.

He survived two surgeries to repair the bullet that ripped through his heart, spleen, left lung, diaphragm, liver, and stomach.

Billy’s owner, Felipe Sinisterra, was elated to accept the award on behalf of his beloved pooch.

“This award isn’t just for Billy. It’s for all the people who helped Billy,” said Sinisterra, 25. “I am grateful that he wins this award.”