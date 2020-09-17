Anonymous Donor Pledges to Match $150,000 in Red Cross Wildfire Relief on West Coast

An anonymous donor pledged to match $150,000 in American Red Cross wildfire relief on the west coast after watching a story on television about a Minnesota resident preparing to fill her disaster relief truck to provide food for those impacted by the fires in Oregon.

Superior, Minnesota, resident Diane Dunder was driving a disaster relief truck to the Cascades area of Oregon to provide food for those in the area, which inspired many others to donate as well, KBJR reported.

Another resident, who also wishes to stay anonymous, donated $100,000 to the Red Cross’s relief efforts.

“What’s so amazing about this is it’s a person with the resources to do that kind of donation,” said Dan Williams, Executive Director of the Red Cross Northland Chapter. “They’re saying this donation means more to me if other people can donate what they’re able to donate.”

David Jearou, who is a Red Cross volunteer that has been with the organization for ten years, said he was preparing to go to Portland, Oregon, to assist with the wildfire relief efforts.

“I’m going to work in the warehouse as a fork truck driver,” said Jearou. “So, what we’re doing is we’re getting bulk in and breaking it down and sending it out in small amounts.”

Jearou added that whether one chooses to donate time or money, you get a pretty great feeling from it.

“I don’t know how to describe it. These people lost everything, basically. They’re just really suffering, and you can give them this little spark of hope.”

For more information on how to donate to the Red Cross, you can click here.

A storm system that is coming to the Cascades could contain the wildfires, but could also bring landslides, flooding, and lightning to the area.