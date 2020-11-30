Missing Florida Boater Found Alive While Clinging to Capsized Boat

A missing Florida boater was discovered alive Saturday, clinging to a capsized boat 86 miles off the Florida coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Sunday afternoon that the crew aboard a motorized vessel took 62-year-old Stuart Bee on board around 11 a.m.

Bee left Cape Marina in Port Canaveral on his 32-foot boat called the Stingray on Friday around 4 p.m., CNN reported.

A member at the marina reported Bee missing Saturday after saying that he normally does not go out on overnight trips on his boat.

Florida Today reported that Bee’s vessel became disabled at sea due to a mechanical issue. Around midnight on Saturday, Bee woke up because his vessel was taking on water and sinking.

When the Angeles vessel headed in his direction Sunday morning, Bee took off his shirt and waved it around to flag down the ship.

“Their crew spotted the vessel — capsized. And as they approached it, they saw the man clinging to it. And they were able to recover him onto their motor vessel,” U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class David Micallef said.

“Saving lives at sea is our highest calling. This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community,” said Capt. Mark Vlaun, commanding officer of Sector Jacksonville. “Thank you to our mission partners that launch into action and to all who got the word out to find and rescue Mr. Bee.”

The Coast Guard said it dispatched an aircrew to look for Bee and notified mariners in the area to keep a lookout for his boat.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol also participated in the search effort, according to the Coast Guard.

It is unclear what Bee’s condition is at this time.