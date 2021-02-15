MTA Worker Busted for Having Sex at New York Railyard While Collecting Overtime

A Metro North worker resigned last month after the MTA watchdog busted him for having sex with a woman while on the job at a railyard and while collecting overtime pay.

Investigators with the office of the MTA Inspector General witnessed the 25-year veteran of the MTA bring a woman onto the grounds of the Croton-Harmon property three times in spring 2020, including one time where the two had sexual contact, the New York Post reported Monday.

On May 16, investigators observed the man and woman “kiss and have intimate contact” in a rail storage yard “behind the open door” of the woman’s car.

The trainyard affair occurred merely 10 to 15 feet from tracks labeled “No Entry Except Authorized Vehicles” and took place in the middle of the employee’s overtime shift and lasted for 77 minutes.

Investigators also caught the employee taking longer-than-permitted lunch breaks off MTA property, including one time where he met with the woman for more than three hours.

The employee was brought up on disciplinary charges in December 2020 and resigned in January after a disciplinary hearing, according to the inspector general.

“Metro-North has zero tolerance for theft of time or appropriation of resources for personal use,” said MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan. “This employee was suspended without pay and subsequently resigned, and we are reviewing ways to improve accountability.”

The Office of Inspector General has spent years going after overtime cheats, leading to the arrest of five MTA employees.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday promised a trove of evidence, including 48,000 pages of documents that allegedly show the men clocking in from places that were not at work.