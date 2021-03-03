San Francisco Cable Cars to Resume Operation this Fall

San Francisco’s iconic cable cars will run in time for holiday shopping, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said Tuesday.

“Cable cars are iconic to San Francisco — deeply ingrained in our city’s history, and without doubt, part of our city’s future,” the SFMTA wrote on Twitter, Tuesday morning, alongside pictures of the railed vehicles. “We’re excited to phase in cable car service in Fall 2021- ahead of the holiday season.”

The agency publicly thanked “leaders such as [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi who have advocated for public transit funding on the federal level,” but said the next step in reopening “requires a lot of planning: retraining operators, hiring line inspectors, and infrastructure work to address.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed called the cars “part of the fabric of San Francisco,” citing their support of the economy and draw to tourists. The cable cars will not return all at once, but instead will be phased in over the course of the next few months.