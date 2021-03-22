Police: Active Shooter Reported in Boulder, Colorado

Police in Boulder, Colorado, are responding Monday to reports of an active shooter at a King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive near South Broadway.

No additional details have been confirmed by police at this time.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

Here’s a better photo from the scene from the chopper. Still very little information confirmed. https://t.co/DnqX0wvQfU pic.twitter.com/duF6J236Ua — Blair Miller (@blairmiller) March 22, 2021

Law enforcement in Boulder are leading this person away in handcuffs. He's bleeding, but able to walk. pic.twitter.com/j4oEMYso59 — Rob Zerwekh (@zerwekh) March 22, 2021

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.