Police: Active Shooter Reported in Boulder, Colorado

Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Joshua Caplan

Police in Boulder, Colorado, are responding Monday to reports of an active shooter at a King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive near South Broadway.

No additional details have been confirmed by police at this time.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

