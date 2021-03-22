Police Chief Issues Kindness Challenge After Officer Mows Woman’s Lawn

A police chief in Hutchinson, Kansas, is challenging every officer to do a random act of kindness after an officer was discovered mowing a lady’s lawn.

Officer Wells received a lot of praise since he mowed the woman’s lawn over the weekend. The woman has health issues and struggled to complete the task on her own.

The Hutchinson Police Department caught Officer Wells in the act and decided to post the photo of him on Facebook on Monday as an example of how other officers in the department should act.



“Our Chief has issued a challenge to every officer. ‘What positive impact did you make in your community today?’” wrote the police department.

Police officers across the country have done random acts of kindness above and beyond their duties. In December 2020, Breitbart News reported that an Arizona police officer adopted a toddler he found during a welfare check.

In June 2020, the Florida State Highway Patrol helped a mother deliver her baby on the side of the road.

And in February 2019, a New Jersey police officer left a $100 tip and a kind note for a pregnant waitress.