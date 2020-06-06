Florida State Troopers Help Deliver Baby on Side of the Road

The Florida State Highway Patrol helped deliver a baby girl on the side of the road on Friday.

“Florida Troopers aren’t always delivering tickets — sometimes they deliver babies!” the highway patrol tweeted Friday.

Florida Troopers aren’t always delivering tickets — sometimes they deliver babies! Today, Troopers in Tampa helped deliver a baby girl into the world. They shielded the car with raincoats & gave the family a special FHP escort while they were transported to a local hospital. Ἰ pic.twitter.com/BYeVdxFq6H — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) June 6, 2020

State troopers shielded a car using raincoats as they helped deliver the baby girl into the world. The troopers then gave the family a Florida Highway Patrol escort to a local hospital.

These Florida state troopers are not the first to deliver a baby on the road. In Texas, two police officers helped a woman deliver a baby after the woman went into labor at a gas station, and in California, police also helped deliver a baby girl on the side of the road.

This past February in Utah, police also helped deliver a baby girl when the mother could not make it to the hospital in time.