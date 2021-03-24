Florida Woman Missing for Weeks Found Trapped, Naked in Storm Drain

A Florida woman reported missing March 3 was rescued from a storm drain Tuesday morning after a passerby heard her crying out for help, officials said.

“She was lucky,” Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Dani Moschella told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I don’t know how much longer she would have been OK down there.”

The woman was screaming for help as rush hour traffic passed by Tuesday morning, according to Moschella.

So far, officials do not know how long the unidentified woman spent in the storm drain. A passerby heard her cries for help and dialed 911.

Firefighters responded and removed the grate, and used a ladder and a harness to pull the woman to safety.

DBFR rescued a woman trapped in a storm drain Tuesday morning, removing a grate and using a ladder and harness to raise her to ground level before transporting her to a local hospital. A passerby called 911 just before 9 a.m. @DelrayBeachPD is investigating. pic.twitter.com/EFFBlj4h1U — Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) March 23, 2021

“She was unable to stand up,” Moschella told WPLG. “She didn’t have any clothes on. She was very dirty. She had some superficial wounds. Her knees were all scraped up.”

Officials say no foul play is suspected.

“From the police department standpoint, we don’t believe there was any type of crime committed,” Delray Beach Police spokesman Ted White said. “It doesn’t feel like she was taken against her will. It appears this was done by her own free will.”

Paramedics evaluated the woman before she was transported to Delray Medical Center, where she was treated for her injuries.

The woman’s condition was not disclosed.