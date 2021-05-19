Police Mow Overgrown Lawn for Elderly Man Who Recently Lost Spouse

Katherine Rodriguez

The Overland Park, Kansas, Police Department announced Wednesday that multiple police officers aided an elderly man recently by mowing his overgrown lawn.

The man had recently lost his spouse, KMBC reported.

A tweet from the police department said the officers were alerted to the man’s overgrown lawn. So, in between calls for service, the officers tended to his lawn to make it look absolutely perfect.

“Officers involved did not want to be named,” the department said. “But thank you for your service.”

This is not the only time officers have pitched in to mow lawns for the elderly or downtrodden.

In July 2019, a Pennsylvania police officer mowed an elderly, disabled woman’s lawn over Fourth of July weekend.

In October 2020, Florida police conducted a well-being check on a man who had been disabled and down on his luck. After they assessed the situation, they offered to mow his lawn for him.

