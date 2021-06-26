WATCH: Alligator Tries Crossing Street to Escape Flock of Cranes

A trip to the store turned into an interesting encounter with wildlife Monday for a couple living in St. Cloud, Florida.

Mallery Neptune and her husband, Frentz Neptune, were driving to Hobby Lobby when they saw something unusual happening on Lakeshore Boulevard, Fox 13 reported.

An alligator was trying to cross the road while three cranes walked behind it.

“The way they had their wings out it looked like they were getting territorial, like, ‘sir you are lost you need to get back to your pond,’” Mallery recalled.

The video clip showed three cranes walking behind the baby alligator as it crossed the road. Moments later, two of the birds appeared to surround the gator with their wings extended:

Video: Alligator crosses street trying to escape flock of cranes CRANES VS. GATOR: "You know you live in Florida when the cranes are chasing an alligator across the street!" STORY: https://bit.ly/3zPPf9D Posted by FOX 13 News – Tampa Bay on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

“Are they going to fight him?” a man behind the camera asked as traffic in the distance slowed down to avoid hitting the animals.

When the cranes got closer, the alligator made an abrupt turn and headed back the way it came.

“Oh, he changed his mind,” the woman recording the scene said. “Good idea. Go back to the pond, buddy. It’s hot today.”

Once the gator made it back across the road, it picked up its pace and headed toward the water.

“He’s running so fast!” the woman exclaimed.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website, alligators have lived in the state’s marshes, swamps, rivers, and lakes for centuries and are found in all of its 67 counties.

“In recent years, Florida has experienced tremendous human population growth. Many residents seek waterfront homes, and increasingly participate in water-related activities. This can result in more frequent alligator-human interactions, and a greater potential for conflict,” the site read.

Facebook users expressed their amusement after the incident and also speculated as to what the creatures’ behavior meant.

“It looks like the cranes are acting as the gator’s crossing guards!! Gotta love Florida wild life!” one person commented.

“So obvious the cranes are working as a team to intimidate the gator. Look at the wings opening up, telltale sign. The gator got the message, loud and clear,” another person wrote.