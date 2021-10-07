The Teton County coroner has revealed the cause and manner of death for Robert Lowery, the missing hiker found deceased in Wyoming near the place Gabby Petito’s remains were discovered.

Fox News reported Wednesday the 46-year-old father of two children from Houston, Texas, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to his head, Dr. Brent Blue said.

“Bob has been a wonderful father, son, brother and friend,” his family members wrote in a statement. “Our family wants to thank the news media and others involved in the search for our privacy at this difficult time.”

Cause of death revealed for Robert Lowery, missing hiker found near Gabby Petito's remains https://t.co/cMAX7Wdla6 pic.twitter.com/wQqVZ9y6K3 — New York Post (@nypost) October 6, 2021

As of Thursday morning, a GoFundMe page created to support Lowery’s children had raised $45,242 of its $50,000 goal.

The Petito investigation helped highlight missing person cases inside national parks and in other areas, according to the Fox report.

Crews with Teton Search and Rescue found the body fitting the man’s description on September 28 near the base of Teton Pass, the agency said in a social media post.

