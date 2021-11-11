A seven-year-old girl named Abrielle Mundahl recently came up with an idea to raise money for first responders in West, Texas.

Initially, her goal was to raise $100, but she eventually blew past that goal and raised $1,787, Fox 44 reported on Wednesday. “It started out as a two week project to me. We were just going to sell waters and painted rocks, but it got bigger,” Abrielle said.

She wanted to do something significant for the first responders to show them how much the community appreciates them. In response to her kind gesture, the police department gave Abrielle a challenge coin, an honor no seven-year-old had ever received in West.

“I felt like I just accomplished something that I didn’t know I was going to accomplish, and it was unexpected,” she commented.

According to Police Chief Darryl Barton, West is a small town, but its residents have huge hearts.

“The one thing about West is if somebody needs help, there’s going to be an organization or a group of people that are going to come together and see what they can do to help with it,” Barton explained.

In a social media post on Friday, the City of West Police Department shared photos of Abrielle with officials at the check presentation:

“We are overwhelmed at the heart of such a young citizen that took the time and effort to make this all possible. THANK YOU again Abrielle for your efforts and kind soul. Your mom and dad have every right to be extremely proud of you,” the post read.