A giant pig made waves on social media when he blocked traffic on a York County road in South Carolina on Thursday.

A York County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) Deputy spotted the hog blocking traffic on Old York Road, one of the busiest streets in the county, and brought the animal to the side of the road, according to the Charlotte Observer. Other deputies arrived at the scene and blocked part of the street to avoid traffic issues.

The sheriff’s office took to social media to alert citizens of possible traffic delays caused by the hog. “We’re there making sure it’s safe until we can find the owner or Animal Control can round him up,” a Facebook post from the office read.

Eventually, authorities found the owner of the hog and discovered his name was “Papa Pig.”

“UPDATE: The owners of this ‘road hog’ have been found and are loading him up and taking him home. Thank everyone for helping us out with this,” the YCSO wrote on Facebook.

“And in case you were wondering we’ve learned the pig’s name is ‘Papa Pig,'” the YCSO shared in another post with Facebook followers.

Though the saga had seemingly come to a close, events took an unexpected turn when “Papa Pig” broke his owner’s trailer due to his robust mass. The YCSO needed a horse tailor used for their mounted units to transport the pig to his home.

“UPDATE: Papa Pig was wrangled up in less than three minutes by our Mounted Patrol Commander Mark McCarter. Mr. Pig is safely out of the road and on his way home,” the YCSO stated.

Papa Pig’s day on the town came to an end when he arrived home on Thursday evening.

Home Sweet Home. For the #PapaPig fans out there here is a final video as he returned home safely last night. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/GojGd1iNJ5 — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 12, 2021

The YCSO’s Facebook post about the “road hog’ garnered 2,300 likes, and upwards of 3000 shares.

YCSO Spokesperson Trent Fairs said no citations were issued for the incident, according to the Charlotte Observer.