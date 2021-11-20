Operation Turkey Houston is gearing up to prepare and deliver more than 8,300 Thanksgiving feasts to Texas families in need.
Tim Stroud of Cypress, Texas, recently told the Houston Chronicle the project involves over 1,000 volunteers, numerous community sponsors, and smoking 65,000 pounds of turkey.
Stroud noted that especially this year, the community needs to let people see there is hope, and the need is massive.
“The CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System partnered with Houston Temple Church of God in Christ to give away 700 Greenberg turkeys. The original plan was to give away 500 turkeys but after seeing how many people showed up and waited hours in line, they ordered 200 more,” KETK said.
“It’s a nice change of pace; usually in the hospital they are in agony,” Ryan Tamula, Administrative Director at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, explained. “Here, everyone’s smiling and ready to chow down.”
