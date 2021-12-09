A multi-state cannabis company baked an 850-pound weed brownie “that is believed to be the world’s largest THC-infused brownie ever made.”

MariMed Inc. baked the brownie at its Norwood, Massachusetts location to commemorate the launch of its new edible line called “Bubby’s Baked” and to celebrate National Brownie Day on Wednesday, a company news release stated. The fifteen-inch tall brownie measures three feet by three feet and contains 20,000 milligrams of THC.

WCVB reports:

In addition to 20,000 milligrams of THC, it took the following ingredients to make the brownie: 1,344 eggs, 250 pounds of sugar, 212 pounds of butter, 122 pounds of cocoa powder, 81 pounds of flower, 5.3 pounds of vanilla extract, 3 pounds of salt and 2 pounds of baking powder.

Guinness World Records lists the largest brownie at 234 pounds. The feat was accomplished in September of 2013 by Something Sweet Bake Shop in Daphne, Alabama.

Chief Product Officer Ryan Crandall says MariMed Inc. “heard that Dec. 8th is National Brownie Day and we also learned that the largest brownie ever was only a few hundred pounds,” the Sacramento Bee reported, citing McClatchy News.

“Unfortunately, Guinness World Records rejected our entry because they don’t accept cannabis related records,” Crandall would later add. “That was a disappointment, but we’re still very proud of what we accomplished!”

MariMed spokesperson Howard Schacter says the company will transport the brownie to its Middleborough location, where it will be sold to a customer, according to the Associated Press. Schacter does not know what the customer plans to do with the enormous edible, and a price point is still being determined.

The company has “grow operations” in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Nevada. It also has dispensaries in Delaware, Illinois, and Massachusetts, according to its website.