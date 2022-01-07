A Good Samaritan assisted a woman at a gas station after noticing she had a tire with dangerously low pressure.

Zoey Parr, who was born with one arm, was filling up her gas tank at a Royal Farms in Dover when the man went up to her to offer his help, ABC 27 reports.

“I was getting gas and a man approached me; he looked like a truck driver,” Zoey told ABC 27. “And he just asked me if I noticed that my tire was really low and if I needed help putting air in it.”

Zoey’s mother, Jill, explained the tire desperately needed air.

“Her tire was dangerously low, and she could’ve gotten into an accident,” Jill explained.

Zoey doesn’t think the man noticed she only had one arm as she was wearing a winter coat, but she said his assistance was much appreciated.

“Normally people don’t do that, and I really did need help. I don’t know what I’m doing with my car,” she laughed.

The pair made their way to the air pumps where he filled the tire, making it safe for the road.

“He got it at the perfect spot, or at the perfect level of pressure, and then I was able to drive away and go home,” Zoey told ABC 27. “And I even tried to give him a couple of dollars afterward, and he was like you don’t owe me anything. Don’t worry about it.”

Have you ever wondered whether someone you helped, appreciated it? One good samaritan likely has no idea how much his help meant. abc27 caught up with the woman who wants him to know. Posted by abc27 News on Thursday, January 6, 2022

The man looked busy but made sure to help the young woman.

“So for him to just take five minutes out of his own day to help someone who needed help, that was really cool,” Zoey said.

Her mother says Zoey is not someone who is very keen on asking for help.

“She has literally said, unless I ask for help, don’t help me. And as a mother, I’ve literally had to sit on my hands,” Jill told ABC 27. “And as a mother, you’re so protective. And I’ve had to let go, and it’s been tough.”

Now, Zoey wants the man to know how much she appreciates his kind gesture.

“So, I don’t know who you are, but I thank you so much,” she told ABC 27.

Zoey provided the outlet with words of wisdom.

“I think honestly anytime you can step away from your own life … and step into someone else’s and just be of help in any kind of way. I think that’s really cool,” Zoey said