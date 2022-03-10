Good Samaritan Helps Texas Deputy During Medical Emergency

A Texas deputy was airlifted to a hospital early Thursday after a good Samaritan found him unresponsive while suffering from a medical emergency in Hockley, northwest of Houston.

The good Samaritan came across Deputy William Bell, 57, of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office at around 2:30 a.m. at Hockley Park after Bell had suffered a stroke, KHOU11 reports. The man used Bell’s radio to inform Precinct 4 of the medical emergency, but communication issues ensued as the good Samaritan spoke Spanish, KPRC noted. A Spanish-speaking deputy was eventually able to get the man’s phone number and called him.

WE ASK THAT YOU KEEP OUR PRECINCT 4 DEPUTY WILLIAM BELL IN YOUR PRAYERS! This morning, our Deputy William Bell was… Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Thursday, March 10, 2022

After the call, deputies concluded that the passerby found an unresponsive deputy who was still breathing, according to KPRC. Within minutes deputies arrived on the scene and Waller County EMS subsequently arrived. After medical crews began life-saving measures, they determined Bell needed to be airlifted to a hospital.

“Deputy William Bell was transported by Life Flight to Hermann hospital Downton and is currently in critical condition,” the constable’s office said in a press release Thursday.

On Wednesday night, many senior citizens left their cars at Hockley Park as they took a bus to attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the precinct stated. Bell was assigned with protecting the seniors’ cars and making sure they all returned to their vehicles safely.

After all of the seniors returned from their night out and left the parking lot, Bell was locking the gates when he suffered the medical emergency, the constable’s office said.

“We are asking for everyone’s thoughts and prayers for Deputy Bell and his family,” the precinct requested.