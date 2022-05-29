Bus drivers working for Northside Independent School District (NISD) in San Antonio, Texas, honored Uvalde CISD on Saturday in a special way.

Leroy Montalvo, who is NISD’s Culebra Transportation bus driver, organized the heartfelt tribute with help from his coworkers, according to NISD Transportation Director Tesilia Garza, ABC 10 reported.

NISD shared an aerial photo of yellow school buses in a heart formation and a group of participants standing together and holding hands as they spelled out the word, Uvalde:

NISD bus drivers gathered this morning to show support for @Uvalde_CISD pic.twitter.com/EACvNLL4S3 — Northside ISD (@NISD) May 28, 2022

“This really is so touching and supportive. We all need to come together during times like this. Thank you!!!!” one social media user said of the gesture.

“Bless them for doing this, even with their hearts breaking, I’m sure,” another replied.

Station managers from several other stations spread the news, and employees from five stations participated, wearing maroon, the school color for Robb Elementary.

In a social media post on Saturday, Montalvo said thanks to an idea from a coworker, he moved forward with the event and “[w]ith team work this came to be.”

“Just proud of my district for coming together and supporting the idea,” he added.

A gunman entered Robb Elementary on Tuesday, opening fire and killing 19 students and two teachers during the attack.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) recently said an anonymous donor gave $175,000 for the funeral costs of the children and teachers murdered at the elementary school in Uvalde.

“We appreciate that anonymous donor for his generosity and we will ensure that those resources get into the right hands to make sure that no family who is suffering from incalculable heartbreak at this time will have to worry about a single cost,” Abbott stated Friday.

He added the state was offering mental health services through “state and private providers … to anyone in the community who needs it.”

“And when I say anyone, I mean the totality of anybody who lives in this community,” he said.