Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s husband, Kelley Foxx, called police to their Illinois home for an incident involving his daughter one week after officers were dispatched to their residence where Kelley told officers that Kim slapped him in the face, according to police reports.

The “domestic disturbance” involving Kelley and his daughter, Kai, occurred before 12:00 p.m. on June 11 in Flossmoor, Illinois, around 28 miles south of Chicago, a police report obtained by CWB Chicago states. According to the document, Kelley wanted to leave his home but claimed to authorities that his daughter was refusing to let him leave by sitting in his vehicle.

Police said that after they arrived at the Foxx home, they did not find Kai in Kelley’s vehicle and stated, “[T]here was nothing preventing Kelley from leaving the residence.”

“Both parties agreed they had a verbal dispute, but neither gave any indication there was a bona fide incident of abuse, neglect, or exploitation,” the police report stated, later adding that “[t]he argument was over Kelley reportedly taking Kai’s car keys as a matter of parental discipline.”

Kelley and Kai’s “domestic disturbance” follows a previous episode on June 4 where he alleged that Kim had become physical towards him during a “domestic incident,” As Breitbart News reported at the time, citing a police report obtained by CWB Chicago and other media.

In the 911 phone call of that incident, obtained by CBS Chicago, Kelly can be heard saying, “Don’t touch me!” A woman in the background then replied, in what seemed to be an order, “Ain’t nobody touching you. Get out!”

As Breitbart News wrote:

Once officers arrived on the scene, “Kelley explained that Kimberly got mad about something that was posted on Facebook that he did,” an officer wrote in the report. She requested he leave the residence, but he would not, causing Kim to turn to force, Kelley told officers. While he tried to exit a bathroom, she allegedly blocked his path, and he further stated that Kim latched onto his shirt collar and flung his video game controller, the report noted. Kelley reportedly said he went to turn on the television, and Kim ripped the controller from his hand and tossed it. While laying out these allegations to officers, Kim was in earshot and reportedly said, “All that is true,” according to the document. Kelley then stated that Kim slapped him on the left cheek, though an officer who checked him out with a flashlight reported not seeing any signs that Kelley had been hit, the report asserted. The state’s attorney’s husband replied by saying that he wanted to ensure someone knew what was transpiring in terms of Kim’s physical aggression, adding he wished for it to cease, per the report.

In the police report, an officer noted that Kim admitted to putting “her hands on Kelley but it was only to help guide him out of the house.” Police stated there was no “evidence to support an arrest.”

Last year Foxx “dropped 25,000 felony cases,” including cases involving murder charges, Breitbart News noted, referencing a Chicago Tribune article. Moreover, a PAC that supported Foxx received $2 million from far-left billionaire activist Geroge Soros in 2020, as Breitbart News also reported, citing the Chicago Sun-Times.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.