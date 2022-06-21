PulteGroup Gifts Army Veteran New Home: ‘It Means the World’

A U.S. Army veteran and his family received a brand new, fully-furnished home in Tennesse courtesy of the PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program.

The Atlanta-based PulteGroup said in a press release that Army Veteran Christopher Lewis and his family were handed the keys to their mortgage-free Rucker Landing home in Murfreesboro last month during a dedication ceremony in partnership with the nonprofit Building Homes for Heroes. The PulteGroup’s “interior design team and generous support of its vendors” furnished the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home.

“This is above and beyond. I don’t view myself in a heroic way,” Lewis said, later adding, “I am here because of the real heroes in Arlington right now.”

Lewis is medically retired after serving as a specialist in the Army and “is the fifth generation of his family to enlist in the military,” the Murfreesboro Post reported. He spent a decade as a soldier and was deployed to Iraq, where a bombing left him with a brain injury.

The publication noted:

According to PulteGroup, Lewis is the recipient of the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Good Conduct Medal, NATO Medal, National Defense Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the Overseas Service Ribbon.

Last month’s dedication ceremony included a parade of first responders and local veterans who led Lewis, his wife Kayla, and their children to the newly built home, the PulteGroup said in its press release.

Mindy Miller, a country musician, sang the “Star-Spangled Banner,” and in a Facebook post the day before the dedication, she noted how honored she was to be a part of the ceremony for the Lewis family. After the parade and the National Anthem, the Army veteran was given the keys to his family’s new house.

“To the volunteers, to Pulte, to Building Homes for Heroes, to anyone who has put even a second into this home, it means the world to all of us, it means so much to us,” Lewis said. “The love, the attention to detail, everything has been thought about here and it shows.”

“It was a great honor for us to build this home for the Lewis family and welcome them to the Rucker Landing community,” said Melanie Hemingway, Vice President of Sales for PulteGroup’s Tennessee Division.

She added that Pulte Group hopes “this home provides a happy, comfortable retreat for Specialist Lewis, his wife Kayla and their three children as they embark on this new chapter of their lives together.”

In a Facebook post, Building Homes for Heroes welcomed the family to their “forever home.”

The PulteGroup “is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country,” the company said in its release. Its Built to Honor program has given more than 75 homes to veterans to date.