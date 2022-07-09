A young man was recognized and presented with an award last week for saving a woman earlier this year who fell into icy waters while trying to save her dog.

The woman was kayaking in Welch Lake in Grass Lake, Michigan, in March when her dog fell through the ice into the freezing lake, Michigan Live reported.

She grabbed her kayak and started paddling toward her dog to rescue it but capsized along the way. The woman “was exposed to freezing temperatures for approximately 30 minutes while calling for someone to help,” the Jackson Community Ambulance (JCA) said in a statement.

Nathan Marshall, 20, who was also kayaking nearby while fishing, heard the women’s cries for help and wasted no time paddling quickly toward her. When he arrived, he put her into his kayak and brought her to shore. The 20-year-old immediately placed her into his vehicle and cranked the heat up while placing blankets over the freezing woman.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and transported the woman, who was suffering from “severe hypothermia,” and brought her to Henry For Allegiance Hospital. She later made a full recovery.

The dog – a yellow Labrador, named Brody – was unharmed when first responders arrived, and was apparently running around the scene.

The JCA was assisted by a Michigan State Police motor carrier officer and the Grass Lake Township Fire Department on the scene.

For his valiant actions on that chilly spring day, Marshall was awarded the Lifesaving Award on June 30 from the JCA.

“Congratulations, Nathan! We’re thankful for your quick thinking and bravery,” the Jackson Community Ambulance wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for going out of your way to help a stranger and do the right thing; we’re honored to recognize your heroic actions!

