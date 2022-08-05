WATCH: Horror 100 MPH Crash in L.A. Kills Six, Including Pregnant Woman, Child

A horrific, fiery crash in Los Angeles killed six people, including a pregnant woman and her infant child, on Thursday after a car traveling 100 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone barreled into cross traffic at the busy intersection of La Brea and Slauson.

Video of accident at Slauson/La Brea pic.twitter.com/eiRiejQTi5 — Downtown LA Scanner (@DowntownLAScan) August 4, 2022

Local news station KTLA-5 reported:

Investigators believe the female driver of a Mercedes was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone when she plowed into cars at the intersection of South La Brea and Slauson avenues around 1:40 p.m., killing six people and injuring eight others. Among those killed: a pregnant woman, her unborn child, and her infant. California Highway Patrol said the driver, who survived, is facing multiple charges.

Others reacted to the crash on social media. One woman said it happened in front of her, and that the Mercedes was moving so fast that the accident looked like an explosion rather than a collision:

I was in the silver car behind the white truck waiting to turn left from NB La Brea. It happened so fast we didn’t even realize there was a collision. It just looked like a car spontaneously exploded in our faces. Terrifying and heartbreaking. — Dani (@Dani_P_7) August 4, 2022

The intersection is located in Windsor Hills, which is one of the wealthiest black communities in the U.S. and the largest black community in L.A.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.