Firefighters and Good Samaritans heroically saved a woman whose vehicle was submerged in a sinkhole in El Paso, Texas.

The woman was driving at the intersection of Yandell and Gateway South when a sinkhole suddenly opened up and started to swallow her vehicle.

Emergency officials received reports of the sinking vehicle at around 6:40 p.m., according to KVIA.

When the El Paso Fire Department arrived, they were joined by bystanders who helped prevent the trapped woman from fully going underwater with her white sedan.

Dramatic footage captured fire officials and bystanders appearing to use tools to keep the vehicle from sinking while others assisted the woman who crawled out from the rear windshield.

Watch:

WATCH: El Paso Firefighters and Good Samaritans were able to pull a woman out of her car before the vehicle was swallowed up by a sinkhole on Gateway South and Yandell. Video courtesy: Spa Auto Collision

DETAILS: https://t.co/Kolp2sT7vw pic.twitter.com/RC40StsTo1 — KVIA ABC-7 News (@abc7breaking) August 10, 2022

The victim was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. After the rescue, the vehicle almost sank entirely, as images showed only the trunk sticking out afterward.

Witness Daniel Hernandez described the breathtaking rescue to KFOX 14.

“People were like ma’am get out of the car, but she was an older lady,” Hernandez said. “And I mean these guys were trying to open the door by trying to get her out of there, but they didn’t have anything to break the windows.”

The witness believes if fire officials had arrived 30 seconds later, the woman might not have been so lucky.

“Special thank you to the good Samaritans that assisted the crews in this rescue,” the El Paso Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

The hole had opened up due to a water main burst that eroded the pavement at the intersection, according to El Paso Water via KVIA.

Video footage shows the mangled vehicle being retrieved from the hole the following day.

Crews installed a new pipeline on Thursday and will begin work on refilling the hole and paving it, El Paso Water noted in a Facebook statement. The intersection remains closed.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.