VIDEO: Ten-Year-Old Honored for Saving Child from Drowning

A boy in Marion County, Indiana, recently became a local hero and is being honored for his actions.

Ten-year-old Floyd Karrer had been working over the summer on holding his breath long enough to reach the bottom of the pool’s deep end, WTHR reported Thursday.

Early in the season, Floyd went for a dip at a pool near Holliday Park with his father, Paul Karrer.

When the pair took a breather, Floyd noticed a boy a little older than himself had just cannonballed into the water. Moments later, other children were saying there was a ball on the pool’s floor.

But according to Floyd, the onlookers then said it was not a ball, but the boy.

When he realized what was happening, Floyd immediately dove into the water and made it to the bottom of the deep end where the child was nine feet underwater, unconscious.