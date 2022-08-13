A group exploring the Tom Moore cave system in Perry County, Missouri, recently found something unexpected huddled in the darkness.

Gerry Keene was exploring with fellow cavers, several of whom were children, when the group came across a dog who appeared to have lost all hope, the Standard Democrat reported Friday.

“She’s in the pitch black, and the poor baby wouldn’t even move for us at first,” Keene recalled of the scene. “But once she had been in the light for a bit, she started to get energized.”

Video footage showed explorers inside Tom Moore cave as they climbed over the rocks in the darkness with lights attached to their helmets:

Keene volunteered to get more help and once he got back to the surface, he began going to nearby homes trying to locate the owner.

When he got back to the cave’s entrance, he saw Rick Haley of the Cave Research Foundation, who joined the rescue effort.

Meanwhile, a man named Jeff Bohner also showed up at the scene, having heard someone may have found his lost pet. The moment Keene showed him a photo of the dog, Bohner knew it was 13-year-old Abby.

The canine had disappeared nearly two months earlier.

Keene and Haley reentered the cave. Haley noted entering was difficult because explorers were forced to crawl due to tight spaces.

In a social media post on August 6, Haley shared pictures of the rescue showing the dog zipped safely into a duffel bag ready to be carried out of the cave:

Hey Facebook! Here’s a feel good story of survival. I’m at a caving project in Perry county where a hand full of… Posted by Rick Haley on Saturday, August 6, 2022