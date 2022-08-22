A large gathering took place Saturday evening in a show of support for a Wichita police officer who is currently battling cancer.

Daniel Gumm, a K-9 handler and 18-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department (WPD), was diagnosed in July with metastatic esophageal cancer that has spread to his liver.

As news of Gumm’s cancer diagnosis became known in the community, a fundraising dinner and auction was organized by the Honore Adversis Foundation and locals for the police officer and his family on Saturday evening, KSN reported.

On the night of the fundraiser, nearly one thousand people gathered to show their support for Gumm, KWCH reported.

One former WPD officer, Ken Antip, who has never even met Gumm, showed up at Saturday’s dinner and told KWCH the importance of giving back when involved in law enforcement.

“I did 35 years in law enforcement; this is exactly how it’s supposed to be,” Antip said.

Gumm, who is also a veteran of the U.S. Army, had worked in the K-9 department for approximately 12 years and had been involved in some significant local events that made headlines.

In 2017, Gumm and his K-9, Rooster, were attempting to bring a suspect into custody during a domestic violence call, and, unfortunately, Rooster was shot and did not survive.

Rooster was the first K-9 Officer to fall in the line of duty in the history of the WPD, KSN reported.

The K-9’s death also brought the Wichita community together, as a large memorial service was held in his honor. Gumm spoke at Rooster’s service.

Steve Jerrell of the Honore Adversis Foundation noted the importance of supporting Gumm as he faces adversity.

“He was in the army at one point and protecting our country. Now he’s in our city, protecting our city,” said Jerrell. “He’s a very well respected nationwide K-9 handler.”

💙💙💙The e-commerce store will be back OPEN to take #294STRONG t-shirt orders starting tomorrow (Wednesday) at 8AM. The… Posted by The Honore Adversis Foundation on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Along with organizing the dinner, the Honore Adversis Foundation has been involved in helping support Gumm and his family, including by taking donations on its website.

