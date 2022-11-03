An Arizona woman with a great sense of humor turned 101 years old on Wednesday while surrounded by her family and friends.

As Mary Flip of Chandler celebrated with her favorite beer, Guinness, she reflected on her life, which has come with many blessings and hardships.

Flip was born in Illinois in 1921 but faced adversity early on as her mother died young, and then she became the only surviving member of her family at 15 years old, according to KPHO.

At age 18, she decided to move to Mexico, where she got married and became a rancher. But once she became pregnant with her first of six children, she moved back to Chicago and changed her career again as an artist. Flip became very successful and even was recognized by the Chicago School of Art.

“I really like to draw. And I was able to figure out that things change even as you’re drawing them. So, I was able to develop and make them look real,” Flip told the Arizona outlet while recalling her younger days as an artist.

“It took time but I had nothin’ else to do except raise a bunch of kids,” she added.

Something that has clearly not gone away with old age is her witty sense of humor. After her daughter asked her what the secret to life is, Flip responded, “Oh, my secret. Hmm, I don’t know. Tequila.”

