The family of Gabby Petito has been awarded $3 million after filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s parents.

“A settlement was announced Thursday, months after Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt filed a civil suit in Sarasota County, where Christopher and Roberta Laundrie live. The suit alleges that the Laundries hindered the search for Petito and knew that she ‘had been murdered by their son,’ who later died by suicide,” NBC News reported.

However, “No amount of money is sufficient to compensate the Petito family for the loss of their daughter,” stated Patrick Reilly, a family attorney.

Reilly added that Brian Laundrie did not possess $3 million when he died and called the settlement “an arbitrary number.” The NBC report noted the funds will be used for the Gabby Petito Foundation.

“Our organization’s mission means no one is denied access to help, support, and education. If we cannot support your concern, we will connect you to someone who can,” the foundation’s website reads.

Authorities found a notebook near Laundrie’s remains in which he confessed to killing Petito, Breitbart News reported in January.

In the summer of last year, the young woman vanished during a cross-country trip with Laundrie and she was later reported missing.

Laundrie returned to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, alone but then he also disappeared. However, authorities found his remains at a local nature preserve in late October. The young man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Following his death, the Laundrie family shared passages from the notebook containing his confession and one quote read, “I ended her life,” according to reports.

Petito died a few weeks before her body was found on September 19, 2021, near a camping area in Wyoming, according to Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue.

A detailed analysis found the young woman had been strangled, Blue noted at the time.

In August, Petito’s parents filed a $50 million wrongful death claim against the Moab Police Department, alleging officers failed in their handling of a call involving her, Breitbart News reported.