The family of Brian Laundrie shared writings from his notebook that reportedly contained his confession to killing Gabby Petito.

A quote from one of the entries read, “I ended her life,” ABC 13 reported Friday.

In January, authorities found a notebook near Laundrie’s remains in which he confessed to killing the young woman, Breitbart News reported at the time.

Petito vanished while taking a cross country journey with Laundrie, and she was reported missing on September 11. A body was later found at a campground in Wyoming, which was determined to be Petito’s. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Meanwhile, Laundrie returned to his family’s home in Northport, Florida, and became the person of interest in the case before he also vanished.

His remains were later discovered at a nearby nature preserve. Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

A photo showed what appeared to be the notebook in question:

Brian Laundrie admitted to killing Gabby Petito in his notebook: report https://t.co/wAdeWoIWzN pic.twitter.com/pAC9Q9OTS7 — New York Post (@nypost) June 25, 2022

The Laundrie family’s attorney, Steve Bertolino, released a statement with the notes, saying they were “Brian’s words.”

Page three of the documents reportedly said he heard a splash, then a scream, but could barely see anything. However, he eventually found her, according to the note.

Page six continued, saying Gabby was in extreme pain and, “I ended her life. I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made”:

On page seven, the note said he went home to spend whatever time he had left with his family, and page eight continued, “I have killed myself by this creek in the hopes that animals may tear me apart. That it may make some of her family happy.”

The notes ended by asking officials to pick up his belongings because Gabby did not like people who littered.