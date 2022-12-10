A UPS delivery driver in Louisville, Kentucky, recently got to meet and thank a couple who wanted to make his day brighter.

In November, Dorian Young stopped at the Barnett residence and was surprised to find a free-of-charge snack bar laid out for him on the porch as he made his delivery, WAVE reported Thursday.

His excitement was recorded on the family’s Nest camera and has since delighted countless people on social media.

“You guys are the best! Oh, Capri Suns are my favorite! Yes!” he said before made his selection. “Thank you!” he continued before waving at the camera and heading back to his truck:

According to Toni Barnett and her husband, Jason, setting up the mini snack bar during the holiday season for delivery drivers has become a tradition which began during the pandemic.

“I love the reactions that I get from the snack cart, that is by far the best one,” Toni stated, adding, “(Young) is just full of excitement and energy.”

Young visited the couple on Thursday to thank them for the kind gesture, and also brought along some items to replenish their stock.

“It feels really awesome, like you’re really appreciated. I love them. They’re so cool, and I’ve gotten to interact with them and kind of get to know them. Yeah, it’s awesome,” Young told reporters.

In a social media post Friday, UPS Airlines shared a photo of the three friends with huge smiles on their faces:

Meanwhile, Young described his job as the best in the world, saying, “If you want to spend days in trucks and meet awesome people all day long, I definitely recommend it.”

Last year, a California homeowner also left snacks on her porch to bless delivery drivers and video footage showed several of them choosing what they wanted before getting back to work:

The snacks included fruit, drinks, chips, and chocolate.