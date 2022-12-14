WATCH: Orlando Police Officers Rescue 3 Women from Apartment Fire

Orlando police released body camera footage Monday of officers working to rescue three women from a burning apartment complex.

The fire occurred at the Avalon apartment complex located on the 4417 block of S. Semoran Boulevard early Sunday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department (OPD).

The footage shows a resident who tells officers that three women were trapped on their apartment’s second floor balcony and could not leave.

Without hesitation, the officer grabbed a ladder from the Orlando Fire Department (OFD) and brought it to the balcony where the women were. The footage shows the officers guiding the women safely down the ladder to the ground.

The OPD identified Officers Wayne White, Chris Wiewiora, and Ariel Clabaugh as the cops who rescued the three women from the balcony.

The entire building was evacuated, and although approximately 30 people were displaced, no injuries were reported, according to officials via WFTV 9.

Furthermore, officials helped a resident and their pet reunite after the fire was put out, clickorlando.com reported.

The OPD and OFD both showed appreciation for each other’s departments on social media.

The OPD acknowledged that both agencies worked together with firefighters extinguishing the flames and officers rescuing resigned.

“Thank you to our brothers and sisters in blue!” the OFD said in gratitude towards their fellow first responders.

The Red Cross was notified of the fire and is helping the residents who have been displaced.

Officials are currently investigating the fire, although it is believed to be a likely isolated event. No criminal charges are expected to be filed, WFTV 9 noted.

