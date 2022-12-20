Bomb Cyclone Forecast to Hit Midwest Prompts Airlines to Offer Waivers

A potential bomb cyclone that could soon hit the Midwest and disrupt travel has prompted some airlines to offer waivers before it approaches cities including Chicago.

“United Airlines, which is headquartered in the Windy City, is offering inclement weather waivers to travelers in the Midwest, Texas and on the East Coast. Flight change fees will be waived as well as fare increases for customers who change flights due to the forecast within a specific rebooking window,” the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Other airlines offering waivers for some flights and dates are JetBlue, American Airlines, Delta, Southwest, and Alaska Airlines, the outlet said.

According to the Weather Channel, Winter Storm Elliott may turn into a bomb cyclone as it covers the Midwest with blizzard conditions in areas of the Great Lakes and push high winds across the East Coast.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm alerts and the cities included are Chicago, Des Moines, Milwaukee, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Omaha.

By the time Friday comes around and the weekend begins, “The storm will reach its peak intensity with high winds, heavy snow and potential blizzard conditions in parts of the Great Lakes, from Wisconsin and Illinois to parts of Michigan, Indiana and Ohio,” the outlet continued.

In a social media post Tuesday, the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center shared the forecast and warned followers that “Extremely dangerous travel conditions are likely Thursday into Christmas Eve.”

A winter storm forming along an incoming Arctic front is forecast to produce heavy snow & blizzard conditions for much of the Midwest & Great Lakes starting late Wednesday & through Christmas Eve. Extremely dangerous travel conditions are likely Thursday into Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/HrtfDqDBi5 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 20, 2022

The term “bomb cyclone” refers to a storm system in the process of “bombogenesis,” according to AccuWeather.

“In simple terms, bombogenesis is a storm (low pressure area) that undergoes rapid strengthening. The vast majority of such storms occur over the ocean. The storm can be tropical or non-tropical in nature,” the website read.

While high winds are forecast to hit the East Coast, cold air is expected in southern areas such as Texas and Florida.

On Friday, temperatures may drop below zero across the northern Plains and Intermountain West, the Post report said, adding, “Christmas Day in Chicago has a forecasted high of only 12 degrees — making it the coldest Christmas since 1996.”