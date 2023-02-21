Authorities: 85-Year-Old Florida Woman Killed by Alligator

An 85-year-old woman died after being attacked by an alligator in St. Lucie County, Florida, according to officials.

On Monday, authorities were alerted that an alligator attack had occurred on Picante Circle in St. Lucie County, FOX 35 reported.

The attack took place at Spanish Lakes Fairways, a community for residents over the age of 55, around 12:00 p.m, WPTV reported.

Citing witnesses, the outlet wrote the alligator had grabbed the woman’s dog while she was walking it and that she herself was attacked while trying to save the dog.

Citing Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials, FOX 35 noted that the victim was an 85-year-old woman. The outlet added, “trappers had captured the alligator believed to be involved.”

The St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook around 2:00 p.m. that Nuevo Logos St., Aguila Ave, and Picante Circle had been closed “due to a joint investigation with MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife.”

An update just before 5:30 p.m. indicated the roads had been reopened.

WPTV noted the alligator – which “was estimated to be 10 to 11 feet long and weighed 600 to 700 pounds” – was captured and killed later that day.

“It was definitely a fight,” Robert Lilly, an alligator trapper, told the outlet. “[We] snagged him on the bottom. He never surfaced. He stayed down the whole time. We were able to get a second hook in him and a hard line in him so we could get him up.”

Jon Shainman of WPTV/WFLX posted a video to Twitter that appears to show wildlife personnel removing the animal.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim,” a FWC representative told FOX 35.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have yet to release additional details, per FOX 35.