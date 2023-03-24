Two inmates who disappeared from a Virginia jail were caught at an IHOP on Tuesday after using “primitive-made tools” to break out.

Officials discovered that 37-year-old John M. Garza and 43-year-old Arley V. Nemo had gone missing from their cell when they performed a head count on Monday evening, the City of Newport News Sheriff’s Office said in a post on its website.

However, authorities with the Hampton Police Department found and arrested them at the IHOP located in Hampton early Tuesday, the agency continued:

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office (NNSO) preliminary investigation discovered the two men began to exploit a construction design weakness utilizing primitive-made tools constructed from a toothbrush and metal object. Those tools facilitated their access to untied rebars between the walls. Once gaining access to the rebar, they used it to further make their escape.

Images show the suspects and what appears to be the hole in the wall, with debris in a pile underneath it.

When the men made it outside but were still within the containment wall, they scaled the wall and left the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Now, a facility manager and engineering team is reviewing and working on how to mitigate the facility weakness.

Sheriff Gabe Morgan expressed his gratitude to the officials who helped recapture the inmates.

“Moreover, I’m thankful for the citizens who observed Garza and Nemo at the IHOP and notified law enforcement. It reinforces what we always say ‘see something, say something,'” he added.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and charges related to what happened are currently pending.

The agency noted that Garza was in custody for charges that included contempt of court, probation violations, and failure to appear.

Meanwhile, officials were holding Nemo on charges including credit card fraud, credit card larceny, forgery, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny, contempt of court, and probation violation.

