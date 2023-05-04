Formerly Homeless Woman Wins $5 Million on Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket

A California woman, who was homeless just six years ago, got the surprise of a lifetime after winning $5 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket she bought at Walmart.

The California lottery announced the winner and the woman’s incredible story in a press release on Wednesday, identifying Lucia Forseth as the Scratchers winner.

Forseth picked up the ticket at a Walmart Supercenter in Contra Costa County and scratched it off outside the store while waiting for an oil change. She told the California Lottery that she only bought one ticket.

“I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won! I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!” she exclaimed.

Forseth had a very different life six years ago, when she struggled with homelessness. However, things “changed for the better,” according to the California Lottery. In fact, she is now getting her associate degree and is also getting married this year.

“Six years ago, I was homeless. This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million,” she told the California Lottery.

“You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me,” she added, noting that she plans to buy a home and invest the rest of her winnings.

California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker pointed to Forseth’s story as a “success story,” showcasing “the positive impact our games have on winners and schools alike.”

Forseth surely is not the only one celebrating as of late. A North Carolina man recently won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket — a win that occurred three months after he won $182,073. Similarly, a South Carolina woman also scored a $300,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket, representing her second win in three years after previously winning a $250,000 lottery jackpot as well.

“Yeah, I’ve been told I’m lucky,” she said, adding, “I blessed people with the first win.”