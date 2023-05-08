Officials: 9-Month-Old Baby Killed in Dog Attack, Grandmother Injured

A family dog attacked and killed a 9-month-old baby in Iowa and injured the infant’s grandmother, according to officials.

The Waterloo Police Department said the baby was declared dead at the scene, People reported on Saturday. The 49-year-old grandmother was injured while trying to intervene when the dog attacked, according to ABC News. Capt. Jason Feaker said the department received a call about the incident at 7:22 a.m. on Thursday after the dog attacked the baby and the woman inside their home.

According to local media, the dog was a boxer/hound mix. The dog was taken to animal control and put down after the attack.

The grandmother was seriously injured in the attack and was taken to Allen Hospital before being flown to the University of Iowa Hospital, according to the report.

Feaker said the dog was transported to Iowa State University for testing after being put down.

“No names are being released pending notification of family members,” he said in a release. “This is an ongoing investigation.”

The incident follows several other recent deadly dog attacks. A Mastiff/Pit mix attacked and killed a 2-year-old boy in Maryland in April. In January, a 7-year-old girl was mauled to death by a neighbor’s pit bull. In December of 2022, a 4-day-old newborn died after being attacked by a family dog, a 3-year-old Siberian husky.