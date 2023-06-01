“Approximately 27 cars have derailed, some of which were carrying flammable Liquid NOS. The Liquid NOS stayed confined within the cars. No injures have been reported, and we are all home safe for the evening,” the agency told followers.

Images show the tangle of train cars piled on top of and beside each other near the roadway:

At around 1600 tonight, LFD responded to a train derailment along Highway 59. Approximately 27 cars have derailed, some… Posted by Lancaster, MN Fire Department on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The department also said Highway 59 was closed from Lancaster to Highway 175 and will remain shut down until officials can clean up the area.

Meanwhile, social media user Jo Wheeler shared video footage of what appeared to be the scene:

⚠️ Language (Sound Down)🚨Northwest Minnesota (New)Train derails in Northwest Southern, carrying some hazardous… Posted by Jo Wheeler on Thursday, June 1, 2023

“State officials are working with local emergency managers after a train derailed near Lancaster. Glad to hear that no injuries are reported and the site is contained,” Gov. Tim Walz (D) wrote in a social media post Wednesday night.

“Experts are on the way to survey the site and make sure the community has everything they need,” he added:

In March, Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) blasted Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg who received a wave of backlash when it came to major railroad and airline disasters across the nation.

He said in a statement to Breitbart News:

The number one priority at the U.S. Department of Transportation is to look out for the safety of the traveling public. Unfortunately, on this issue, Secretary Buttigieg has been asleep at the switch. Our country has faced numerous transportation safety challenges in just the recent months that he appears completely unprepared to handle, including the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, five near misses at U.S. airports, the Southwest debacle at Christmas, and the first nationwide ground stoppage since 9/11.

Budd also noted that if Buttigieg had “performed this badly in a corporate setting, the board would have fired him by now.”

Breitbart News has covered extensively the train derailments that have happened across the country.

