Police K9 Dies After Being Left in Georgia Officer’s Hot Cruiser

A police K9 died from heat exhaustion after being left in an officer’s cruiser during active shooter training drills in Cobb County, Georgia, last week.

On June 8, 2023, CBS News reported the dog, Chase, died from “heat-related injuries.”

The Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) issued a press release noting that Chase was partnered with K9 Officer Neill.

Neill and other K9 officers were on a schedule requiring them to check on their dogs every 45 minutes, and in between one check and the next, the CCPD says the air conditioning in Neill’s vehicle malfunctioned. The New York Post pointed out that at 2 p.m. Chase was found “unresponsive” in Neill’s vehicle.

According to the CCPD, “Life-saving measures were started by Officer Neill, other Cobb Officers, and Cobb County Fire personnel (also attending the active shooter training); K9 Chase was then transported to a nearby emergency veterinarian clinic. But the efforts were not enough to save him, and he succumbed to his heat-related injuries.”



The K9 will be autopsied at the University of Georgia.

