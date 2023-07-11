At least four women brawled inside a Las Vegas hotel on Sunday as bystanders watched in shock.

The incident happened inside the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas and video footage shows two of the women, one wearing jean shorts and the other wearing a two-piece dress, rolling around on the floor, the New York Post reported Monday.

Moments later, a man rushes over to try and keep a woman wearing a cream-colored outfit from joining the fight as he tries to keep the women apart from each other.

The brawl continues and at one point, the woman in the cream-colored outfit appears to be sitting on a motorized scooter as the woman with her rear end exposed grabs onto her.

Scantily clad women caught on camera brawling at luxurious Vegas hotel https://t.co/z2fsEEmMk5 pic.twitter.com/GLS1WKMvJo — New York Post (@nypost) July 10, 2023

Social media users who read the Post‘s story had a lot to say about the scene, one person writing, “Vegas used to be fun. Now, its a cesspool.”

“Can women be classy anymore or is that too much to ask???” someone else questioned, while another said, “I guess what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas.”

As bystanders watch the women fight near the motorized scooter, someone behind the camera says, “Off a wheelchair, dude? Dude, this is crazy.”

Meanwhile, another person nearby is heard shouting, “Let go! Let go!” as the brawl continues. Toward the end of the clip, a security guard pulls the woman in the two-piece dress to the ground and appears to bring her hands behind her back to restrain her:

🔥🚨BREAKING: At least four women were involved in a vicious fight caught-on-camera near a set of poker tables at a luxury Las Vegas hotel over the weekend. One of the women brought a scooter in the hotel to fight. pic.twitter.com/qXlEAJPGCU — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 11, 2023

The Wynn and Encore Las Vegas website says, “There’s nothing in the world like Las Vegas — and there’s absolutely nothing in Las Vegas like Wynn.”

The resort offers guests award-winning restaurants, entertainment, nightlife, spas, salons, and luxury shopping.

“Our commitment to making every visit a once-in-a-lifetime experience to our guests is what makes us who we are,” the site reads.

Meanwhile, no one was arrested but at least one citation was issued after the fight, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department informed the Post.