Military Investigating After Soldier’s Transgender Spouse Found Dead

Army officials are investigating the death of a 23-year-old soldier’s transgender spouse whose body was found in their Killeen, Texas, home.

The soldier, identified as Spc. Craig Chamberlain of Fort Cavazos, reportedly stopped appearing for duty in March, but his spouse did not know it at the time, the Daily Mail reported Thursday.

Army soldier’s transgender wife found dead during his ‘willful’ disappearance, sparking an investigation https://t.co/WihluM3wOs pic.twitter.com/k7yfTh7zly — New York Post (@nypost) July 14, 2023

Fort Hood was renamed Fort Cavazos, according to a Breitbart News report from August 2022.

After Chamberlain lied for two months about reporting to the base, he vanished from the couple’s home on May 15 and his spouse, a transgender identified as Cameron Chamberlain, told authorities he was missing.

Cameron Chamberlain recalled the soldier’s behavior one morning prior to his disappearance during an interview with KCEN News:

“On May 25, she [sic] was found dead inside their home. Craig then resurfaced in the area the following day. It remains unclear how Cameron died, or where specifically Craig was found,” the Mail report said, adding the Army is leading the investigation in the case.

After the soldier was reported missing, Cameron messaged a friend online claiming to be left without food or money, NBC News reported Thursday.

Cameron was not working at the time and was also estranged from family, friends told the outlet.

In a message to friend Jessica D’Lynn Pyles, Cameron said, “I’m scared. I’m alone. I just want the pain to go away. I can’t take it anymore.”

According to the Mail, the pair met on a dating app, married in late 202o, and took up residence in a home near the base.

Fort Cavazos confirmed Cameron’s death on May 25, but the cause of death or what led to the discovery of the body was not confirmed. Craig was found the next day in the area, and his parents claimed he had bruises on his body.

However, the Mail report noted his current location is unclear. Meanwhile, the soldier’s parents have not spoken out about Cameron’s death or their relationship, and the soldier remained silent on his previous whereabouts.

In the hours before Craig was found, the Army issued a statement about Cameron’s death, the Killeen Daily Herald reported May 26.