The body of an Ohio State graduate student who had been missing for more than a month was found on Wednesday near a remote quarry where she was last seen.

The quarry is behind a BP gas station.

Amina Alhaj-Omar, 25, went missing on June 10, and police thought she might have gone for a swim in the quarry pond, the New York Post reported.

Columbus, Ohio, police said during a press conference after she went missing that Alhaj-Omar was seen carrying two knives, NBC4i reported.

Authorities suspended the search for the grad student 19 days after she went missing.

“While the investigation is still ongoing, the active search for Miss Omar has concluded,” police said at that time.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminology from Ohio State, and was working on her Master’s degree in social work, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

“We are devastated by our immense loss, but we also thank God every single day for blessing us with the privilege of knowing and loving her beautiful soul for the last twenty-five years,” Alhaj-Omar’s family wrote in an obituary.

Alhaj-Omar is described as “a soft and kind soul.” She interned with CRIS, Community Refugee & Immigration Services, “working closely with the victims of ongoing crime cases.”

“Most people who truly knew Amina immediately remember her laugh — it was contagious and brought happiness to everyone in the room,” her obituary states. “She had a way of making people feel comfortable and welcomed in any situation. Her personality was simply beautiful — a bubbly, shy, caring, funny, and loving human being inside and out.”

Alhaj-Omar’s cause of death is unknown. She turned 26 years old during the time she was missing.

Meanwhule, a nursing student in Alabama who went missing helping a stranded toddler returned home safely on Saturday after being missing since Thursday, Breitbart reported.