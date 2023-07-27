A policeman in Hapeville, Georgia, is being praised for his kind gesture towards a young neighbor.

When Officer Colleran got a call about someone wanting a young person removed from their neighborhood, he had no idea it would turn into a special friendship, the City of Hapeville Police Department reported in a social media post on Monday.

Officer Colleran was dispatched to a call wanting a juvenile removed from the area. Officer Colleran made contact with a young man that explained he was in the area because he wanted to do yard work: pulling weeds, cutting grass and trimming hedges to save up for a PlayStation. The young man was polite, respectful and truthful. Officer Colleran, a gamer himself, was impressed with the young man and thought he would help him reach his goal. Officer Colleran and some of his friends were able to not only get this young man the video game system but a gift card to pay for the membership so he could play immediately. Officer Colleran made sure that this young man knew they would play on the same team online soon! #wearehapeville Posted by City of Hapeville Police on Monday, July 24, 2023

Colleran arrived at the scene and found a boy who told him he simply wanted to do yard work for neighbors, including pulling weeds, mowing, and trimming hedges.

The reason he was willing to work so hard in the summer heat? The boy was planning on saving up enough money to buy a PlayStation, whose website lists the PlayStation 5 Console at $499.99.

Meanwhile, the police department said the boy was polite, respectful, and truthful while speaking with Colleran, and the officer, who also likes to play video games, was so impressed by his newfound friend that he decided to help him out.

When Collaran alerted some of his friends to the situation, they went on a mission to buy the gaming system for the boy and also included a gift card for membership.

Video footage shows the moment Colleran unveiled the surprise that was tucked into the back of his vehicle.

When the young man saw the gaming console, he was overcome and hugged the officer in thanks for the special gift.

Social media users lavished praise on the policeman, one person writing, “This is awesome not because the officer even bought him a Playstation. Because he cared, he listened and not just reacted off of the call he received. He showed compassion & humanity.”

“This is the sweetest thing ever,” someone else commented.

“Thank you Officer Colleran for acknowledging this young man’s strong work ethics. We need more of both of you in this world!” yet another person wrote.

The police department also noted Colleran told the young man they could be on the same online team to play games together.

The department’s mission statement says its officers work hard to be the best, and “We will solve problems by creating partnerships within the community and conduct ourselves in a manner that brings respect to the department, to each other and to the people that we serve.”

