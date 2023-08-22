After 77 days of separation, Jerry Lockhart is reunited with his border collie named Cali — all thanks to a young Austin, Texas, girl seeing a video about his lost pooch on TikTok.

“It got people active, looking for dogs, black and white dogs,” Lockhart told News Channel 10. “We found a lot of dogs. We got some rehomed, we got some back to their owners, couldn’t catch some. So that worked.”

The Amarillo man said Cali was spooked by heavy rainfall leading to historic flooding in the city, located in the Texas panhandle, which ultimately led to Cali running away from home on June 1.

Located a more than seven-hour drive away in Austin, Texas, Julie Hopkins — a team member at TRAPRS , an animal rescue and recovery service, — joined the search to help Lockhart find his beloved Cali.

“I got a text message from one of my daughters who saw a story on TikTok and she sent me a text and said mom, can you please help this man,” Hopkins told the news outlet. “She knows that helping people find their pets is near and dear to my heart and that’s what I do here.”

@avianna.marie im literally following his facebook and nothing is more important than when jerry’s name pops up on my notifs #jerrylockhart #findcali ♬ original sound – avianna

Through the help of social media and flyers, Cali was finally safely located at a home that was familiar to Lockhart.

“I knew the address exactly,” Lockhart said. “I lived in the house next door when I was six years old.”

In order to regain her strength, Cali must eat 76 grams of food every day. According to Lockhart she is still a bit of a flight risk, as anytime she hears loud noses she makes a beeline to the front door.

