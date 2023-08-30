A community of veterans in a small town in Alabama are coming together to help raise money for a little girl in kidney failure.

Since April, eight-year-old Lila has been battling a rare disease attacking her kidneys. She is currently on dialysis for several hours a day and is being treated with chemotherapy, Fox 10 reported.

VFW Post 7320 helping little girl who needs kidney transplant https://t.co/MCavGHVPBL — FOX10News | WALA (@FOX10News) August 27, 2023

With her father Chris as a member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 7320 and her mother Lindsay a member of the Auxiliary, the two groups have organized a benefit to raise funds for the family.

“The mission of the VFW — Veterans of Foreign Wars — we served our country in distant lands — but when we come home, we are veterans helping veterans,” Terry Renard, Commander of the VFW post said. “And Lila’s parents are members here — and feel like family, and when it becomes a family member in need, it hits close.”

The post organized a benefit dinner for Lila which included the sale of jewelry made by Lila and her grandmother and also sandwich plates. So far the benefit has sold $270 of sandwich plates and $255 in jewelry. According to auxiliary president Karen Morris the money made from Lila’s jewelry sales can be used however Lila wants.

“Her and her grandmother made these necklaces and the earrings — and we went ahead and we were selling them. She wanted to give them to us — and we said no we want to buy them for a dollar a piece,” Morris said. “We gave her a cash envelope of $255 — that’s her spending money — Lila can go spend that money — however, she wants.”

In addition, the Creek Bank Boyz from Post 153 organized a drawdown for $20 a pop.

According to a Go Fund Me page, Lila only has ten percent of the functioning of her kidneys and has been making trips back and forth from New Orleans.

“She is unable to do fun activities and normal kid things, but somehow she has kept an amazing attitude through all of this,” the page read. “She is the bravest child I know, and I am so proud to have her in my life.”

Lila’s parents are overwhelmed by the support they have from their community.

“We definitely don’t have a lack of support for sure,” Lindsay said. “And that’s what keeps it going — no matter how hard and confusing this might get — she’s always got a whole community behind her — letting her know you don’t have to do this alone. And I don’t know that you would really get that anywhere else besides a small town… So I’m glad that this is our small town — we’re very lucky.”