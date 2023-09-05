Woman and Dog Rescued from ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Trail in Hawaii

A dog fell 50 feet off the “Stairway to Heaven” trail in Oahu, Hawaii, while hiking with his owner on Monday evening.

His owner immediately climbed down to secure him and called 911 at 5:30 p.m. The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to the call, and 13 personnel arrived on the scene at 5:42 p.m.

The woman and her dog were airlifted out of the off-limits Kaneohe trail, Hawaii News Now reported.

HFD was able to find her using the geolocation on the dog owner’s cell phone. She was located near a waterfall.

The off-limits trail, also known as the Haiku Stairs, has been deemed too dangerous for hikers and was closed in 1987, according to the New Zealand Herald. Trespassers can receive a fine of $1,000.

The hike is 3,922 stair steps that lead to a beautiful view of a mountain ridge, according to Journey Era. It can be extremely dangerous, with only a handrail preventing one from a treacherous fall off the trail.