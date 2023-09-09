A California Costco worker earned employee of the month after recovering a lost envelope holding nearly $4,000 in cash.

John Sotelo was putting cases of water away at the Clovis warehouse store when one of the pallets caught his eye because on it was an envelope with $3,940 in cash inside, AB7 reported.

He immediately alerted management of his discovery and tracked down the owner by looking at the Costco membership card in the envelope and at video surveillance.

“It was crazy because my manager walked me outside, and the member was right there,” Sotelo told ABC7. “So yeah, she told me like, ‘Oh, you know, I’m so glad you found this. That’s for my kids to go to school.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, you know, well, I’m happy to help.’”

Sotelo said on August 1 that his goal was to become employee of the month, and thanks to his integrity, he achieved his goal.

