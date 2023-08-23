Connor Halsa thought he caught himself a really big fish while fishing on a Minnesota lake, but to his surprised he hooked a wallet with $2,000 in cash in a sandwich bag, along with an ID.

The 14-year-old was fishing with family on Lake of the Woods — a lake measured at 70 miles long — when he found the wallet belonging to a farmer from Iowa, WFLX reported.

“My cousin Brandon, he opened the wallet up and he … said some words that you probably shouldn’t say and then he said there was some money in it and he showed everyone and then we took the money out and placed it all on the dashboard to let it dry off,” Halsa told the outlet.

Advised by his father, Halsa decided to return the wallet to its owner.

The wallet comparable to the size of a deck of cards was covered in moss had been lost in the 20-feet water since farmer Jim Denney went fishing last summer.

“The odds of ever finding a billfold in there, a billfold in 20-foot water, I don’t think there would be a number,” Denney told the outlet.

Denney tried offering the teenager money as a reward, but he refused. Instead, Denney took the family out to dinner and gave the teen a customized cooler.

“I would take Connor for a grandson any day and I would fight for him any day,” the Iowa farmer told the outlet.

